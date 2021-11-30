-
Read or listen to the morning news headlines for Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
Reno bus drivers have returned to the picket line with new terms and a renewed intensity for their third strike in three months.During the most recent…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.Bus driver strike in Washoe Co. ends amid negotiationsBy Michelle BillmanThe…
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
KUNR Today: Vegas Mayor And State Party Vying To Host 2024 GOP Convention, Nev. Bond Rating ImprovesHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.Mayor, State Party Chief Pitch Vegas For 2024 GOP ConventionBy The Associated…
KUNR Today: Nevada Welcoming 150 Afghan Refugees, Scientists Studying Effects Of Smoke On Lake TahoeHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 20, 2021.Nevada Soon To Be Home To 150 Afghan RefugeesBy KUNR Staff150 Afghan refugees…
Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Health officials say the newest wave of infections is the result…
KUNR Today: Sisolak Says No New COVID-19 Restrictions, Lyon Co. Renaming Justice Complex After TrumpHere are the local news headlines for the morning of Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.Sisolak Says No New Restrictions, Looks Into Vaccine Requirements Amid COVID-19…
South Virginia Street in Reno is undergoing one of the most significant projects in its history, an $80 million re-vamp that will impact parking, traffic…
On Monday, President Donald Trump finally unveiled his long awaited infrastructure plan. It includes $200 billion in new funding, but under the proposed…