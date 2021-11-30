-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Mar. 15, 2021.New Transit Service Will Connect Northern Nevada And Las VegasBy Jayden PerezA…
Sales tax revenues in Nevada are up, partly thanks to recreational pot. We sat down with Bill Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Department of…
For the last dozen years, Washoe County voters rejected all education ballot measures. That streak came to an end yesterday when WC-1, the initiative to…
The Washoe County committee charged with crafting a ballot question to raise $781 million for school infrastructure will make its final recommendation…