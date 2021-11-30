-
There are more than 2,300 students currently enrolled in Nevada’s Educational Choice Scholarship Program, otherwise known as Opportunity Scholarships. It…
-
With midterm elections quickly approaching, some voters are concerned with how the next state government will fix public schools. Some argue the system is…
-
Public school advocates are urging lawmakers to oppose any effort to fund Nevada’s school voucher program. They’re calling themselves the Coalition to…
-
Education Savings Accounts have become an incredibly controversial topic in Nevada since lawmakers approved the voucher program in 2015. So far between…
-
The Nevada Supreme Court heard arguments today both for and against the state's sweeping school choice program. The high court heard two challenges to…
-
A judge has ordered a halt to Nevada's Education Savings Account program, just weeks before the state was to begin issuing money to families.Carson City…
-
School choice is a phrase you’ve been hearing a lot lately as Nevada rolls out its education savings account program, which gives parents funds for…
-
Although some in the state legislature are selling Nevada’s new education savings account program as a benefit for low-income students, many Washoe County…
-
Excitement is building around Nevada’s Education Savings Account (ESA) Program, which will give eligible families about $5,000 a year to subsidize their…