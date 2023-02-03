Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership share goals on education and working across the aisle

Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck is KUNR’s weekly politics show during the 2023 Nevada Legislative Session. The name refers to how the state isn’t blue or red — it’s both — and during this legislative session, the Democratic-controlled legislature will need to work with the Republican governor.

The first episode of this show explores what Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership positions on both sides of the aisle are hoping to achieve during this legislative session.

Click here for a transcript of the audio story .

Episode overview

On February 6, lawmakers from all over Nevada will gather in Carson City for 120 days. Nevada’s legislature only meets every two years — to hash out the state’s two-year budget and create laws.

“It ranges everything from how much school funding we’re going to get, to whether you’re allowed to put traps out to trap coyotes to how many roads do we want to pave next year,” said Sondra Cosgrove, the executive director of the civic engagement nonprofit Vote Nevada.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, along with other Republican lawmakers, is calling for expanding school choice, which could potentially allow parents to use public money for private education. Republican Minority Floor Leader Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill explained the reforms he wants to see.

“We need to get parents more involved and have them choose where their kids, whether it’s private school or public school, let them decide where they feel education opportunity for their children are best being met. They’re paying taxes,” O’Neill said.

Many Democrats disagree, including Democratic Assistant Majority Whip for the North Assemblywoman Sarah Peters, who says it doesn’t add to the holistic value of public education. She outlined reforms the parties can agree on.

“We can agree that teacher pay is a big issue. Class size also hugely impacts both our teachers and students,” Peters said.

Listen to this week’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada to learn how both of these lawmakers proposed Democrats and Republicans can work together to pass state laws to improve the lives of Nevadans.

Transcript

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC BEGINS)

LUCIA STARBUCK, HOST: Welcome to the first episode of Purple Politics Nevada. I’m your host, Lucia Starbuck. We’re launching a weekly show during the Nevada Legislative Session to keep you, our listeners, informed. On Monday, lawmakers from all over the state will gather in Carson City for 120 days. Nevada’s legislature only meets every two years — to hash out the state’s two-year budget and create laws.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONDRA COSGROVE): It ranges everything from how much school funding we’re going to get to whether you’re allowed to put traps out to trap coyotes to how many roads do we want to pave next year.

STARBUCK: That was Sondra Cosgrove, executive director of Vote Nevada. She’s one of many voices you’ll hear on Purple Politics Nevada. The name reflects the fact that Nevada isn’t red or blue — it’s both. It can swing either way, and the Democrat-controlled legislature will have to work with the Republican governor.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC ENDS)

This week, we have two Northern Nevada lawmakers in leadership positions. First up, Republican Minority Floor Leader Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill, who represents Carson City, Storey, and parts of Washoe County.

P.K. O’NEILL: We want to support our new governor and his main goals of diversifying the economy, redefining education and public safety.

STARBUCK: What education reforms do you want to see?

O’NEILL: We need to get parents more involved and have them choose where their kids, whether it’s private school or public school, let them decide where they want, where they feel their education opportunity for their children are best being met. Because whether they’re private of public, they’re paying taxes. Instead of saying, “you live here, you must go here.”

STARBUCK: Would you support like using public money or state money to send your kids to get private education?

O’NEILL: I would. I support, its taxpayers’ money. But we also need to make sure that the public schools are properly funded and provide their services necessary, turn on the lights, et cetera. So, a lot of people think that’s taking money from the public schools; I think it’s just divvying up or dividing it.

STARBUCK: How will you work across the aisle and, you know, please be specific how you will achieve collaboration with Democrats who control the legislature right now.

O’NEILL: They’re gonna need Republican votes, I believe, to get their legislation passed and signed. There’s a bill that I carried last session allowing more nurses to come to Nevada to get their ability to work in Nevada. The bill didn’t get a hearing. This session, it’s being introduced as a committee bill by the Democrats. If it’s the same bill, which it should be, I will fully support that bill because its good policy. It’s what the state needs.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC BEGINS)

STARBUCK: That was Republican Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill. I’m Lucia Starbuck, and you’re listening to Purple Politics Nevada. Next up is Democratic Assemblywoman Sarah Peters. She’s the assistant majority whip for the north, representing parts of Washoe County, including Reno’s downtown and midtown areas.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC ENDS)

SARAH PETERS: So some of our priorities include protecting and expanding abortion access, increasing education funding, addressing climate change with worsening storms, but also wildfire damage that we’re seeing during the summer times.

STARBUCK: Republicans are calling for expanding school choice, which would potentially look like pulling state funds or public money for private education.

PETERS: Well, I have a firm belief that everyone deserves the right to quality education. And that is what the purpose of public education is, is to ensure that there’s equity in access to education. The idea of expanding that to private industry, it impacts not just the children and our community but also our employee structure, right? The teachers in our schools.

STARBUCK: Where do you think you can meet in the middle and what improvements do you want to see?

PETERS: I think first and foremost, we can agree that teacher pay is a big issue. Class size also hugely impacts both our teachers and students. We have to invest in our children’s wellbeing. We brought a bill to look at what community-based health centers in our schools could look like.

STARBUCK: Democrats are, they do control the legislature, but you’re gonna have to work with Republicans. How will you do that?

PETERS: When you run for office in the state of Nevada, you are really running because you wanna put Nevada first. For the majority of us I believe it to be true. The idea isn’t politics first. It’s always Nevada first and community first. When we talk about how do you reach bipartisanship, it’s meeting each other there.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC BEGINS)

STARBUCK: That was Democratic Assemblywoman Sarah Peters. Thanks so much for listening. You can join us every Friday during Morning Edition, at noon, and ATC [All Things Considered]. If you have questions, comments, or story ideas, please reach out! Email me at LS@KUNR.org or on social media @luciastarbuck. You can also submit your thoughts at KUNR.org. I’m Lucia Starbuck, and you were listening to Purple Politics Nevada.

(UPBEAT JAZZ MUSIC ENDS)