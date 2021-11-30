public schools

-
There's a lot to consider with schools reopening this fall. That's especially true for teachers and other staff members. Take Ken Hilton — he's a middle...
Nearly half of the public school students in Nevada's Capital City live below the poverty line, and for educators, that can present a real challenge. "If…
With about 10,000 students, Elko County Schools are considered a moderately sized district. However, geographically, it's among the largest public school…
Less than half of all students in Nevada were able to score proficient on reading tests during the 2016-2017 school year. At the same time, only 35…
A political action committee (PAC) has raised about a million dollars to support a ballot measure that would raise the sales tax in Washoe County by…
The Nevada Supreme Court heard arguments today both for and against the state's sweeping school choice program. The high court heard two challenges to…
Washoe County School District officials painted a bleak picture Friday of the future of repair and construction needs to a newly formed committee on…