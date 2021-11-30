-
Ski areas are seeing record sales of season passes as people look for outdoor exercise this winter. Most are requiring masks, limiting lodge use, and making people put their boots on at their cars.
On a frigid Tuesday evening, Brent Yatkeman is scrambling to save an avalanche victim buried in the snow somewhere on a ski hill near Park City, Utah.
An industry trade group says uphill skiing is one of the fastest growing snow sports in the country, especially in the Mountain West.
David Wise is a decorated Olympic skier who recently returned to Reno after clinching the gold last month during the men's halfpipe event in Pyeongchang.…
Ski season is officially underway in Reno-Tahoe. Today, historian Alicia Barber looks back at the early days of the area’s ski industry in this episode of…
Reno-Tahoe has given rise to a lot of snow-sport Olympians. One of the up-and-coming athletes is a local Truckee student Cody LaPlant. He is a freshman in…
Squaw Valley hosted the Ski Alpine World Cup over the weekend. Organizers say that one of the main goals of holding the race is to inspire the next…
The Ski Alpine World Cup opened in Squaw Valley Thursday night and is running through the weekend. Contributor and Reno Youth Radio Teacher Ky Plaskon was…
Mt. Rose Ski Resort opened Friday and several others will follow suit shortly. Our reporter Sarah Parks has more.The resort came close to opening on…
Women’s skis are generally softer, smaller versions of men’s skis. But according to Jen Gurecki, CEO of Tahoe-based startup Coalition Snow, it doesn’t…