Lake Tahoe Community College is a small, rural school near the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe. Each year it serves about 7,000 students from California…
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.Barton Health Reopens Some Services In South Lake TahoeBy Lucia StarbuckWith…
The American Red Cross has set up several evacuation centers in Northern Nevada to help evacuees fleeing the Caldor and Dixie Fires. Some have had to move…
Here’s the latest business news from around Northern Nevada, with Business Beat from the Northern Nevada Business Weekly.Carson City Opens New Investment…
Community members are reacting to the current conditions at migrant detention centers at the Southern border. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano spoke with some…
The City of South Lake Tahoe will allow two cannabis "microbusinesses," a model being described as the "craft breweries of cannabis." Our contributor…
Tahoe transportation officials hope to drum up support for a project that could alleviate traffic woes at the state line. Reno Public Radio's Julia…
Yesterday we looked at ways Lake Tahoe jurisdictions are reducing how much road grit is polluting the water. But environmentalists contend the only…