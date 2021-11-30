-
The 81st Session of the Nevada Legislature is officially over after lawmakers approved one of the largest ever tax increases on the state's mining…
-
Nevada lawmakers have successfully negotiated one of the largest mining tax increases in state history. The bill’s passage caps off a tumultuous session…
-
Nevada's 81st regular legislative session convened in Carson City Monday. Over the next 120 days, lawmakers will craft and debate hundreds of bills and…
-
Any one of three joint resolutions passed during the recent special session of the Nevada Legislature could ultimately change the way and rate at which…
-
Lawmakers in Nevada ended their special session to address the state's massive budget shortfall over the weekend, passing just five bills in 12 days. To…
-
Marijuana taxes generated more than $8 million in August, setting another monthly record in Nevada. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada…
-
Sales tax revenues in Nevada are up, partly thanks to recreational pot. We sat down with Bill Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Department of…
-
Electric carmaker Tesla has received and sold about 20 million dollars in transferrable Nevada tax credits as it starts tapping into a hefty incentive…
-
Nevada ranks ninth overall for being business-friendly. That's according to a newly published survey of CEOs. Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick has more.For…
-
Nevada businesses need a more educated workforce. That was a major theme of Governor Brain Sandoval’s Conference on Business this week. Reno Public…