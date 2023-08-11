© 2023 KUNR
Local Stories

WCSD trustees approve additional funding for Vaughn MS rebuild, see new renderings

KUNR Public Radio | By Jose Davila IV
Published August 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM PDT
A multicolored drawing of the new Vaughn campus overlaid on the existing neighborhood showing an L-shaped building with a white roof and a field behind.
Screenshot
/
WCSD Board Meetings via Youtube
The new Vaughn Middle School will have a large space for elective classes and a community room with a separate entrance.

The Washoe County School District trustees approved additional funding for the Vaughn Middle School rebuild after seeing renderings of the new campus.

The trustees allocated $5.2 million for the next phase of the rebuild process at Vaughn. That money will go towards finishing the design of the new campus, readying construction documents, getting appropriate permits, and putting the project out to bid.

The trustees also got to see birds-eye renderings for the new campus. The video presentation detailed plans to complete a campus flip. The new building will be constructed where the school’s fields are while students still learn in the existing building. Other highlights include a bus pick-up and drop-off lane inside the school perimeter, a community room with a separate entrance, and a space set aside for large elective classes like band.

For trustee Colleen Westlake the school rebuild caused mixed emotions.

“This is super exciting for me. I attended Vaughn and I was a little bit, you know, it’s hard to have something that has such fond memories see it changed,” she said. “But this does so much justice to that neighborhood.”

The trustees originally approved the Vaughn project in December 2022 after the school received the worst marks in an initial study of district facilities. The project is the first one to move forward from the ongoing facilities modernization plan. Built in 1956, Vaughn is the oldest standard middle school in the district.

Today, students and teachers have to deal with loud HVAC systems, classrooms under the basketball court, and missing ceiling tiles.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.

Jose Davila IV
Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education with a focus on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. He is also a first-year Report for America corps member. Es bilingüe, su familia es de Puerto Rico, y ama los tostones de su padre más que nada.
