DRI releases 60 new free STEM curriculum units for Nevada teachers

The bright green suitcase-like boxes contain two-to-three weeks’ worth of hands-on learning on one science topic for a classroom in any grade.

“So, lessons are designed to enhance student literacy in a variety of STEM education topics and each green box contains all of the supplies that are needed for a classroom of 35 to 40 students to participate in every hands-on activity,” said Emily MacDonald-Williams, DRI’s STEM Education Program Manager.

The boxes cover topics ranging from water conservation to astrobiology, which is now covered in the new batch. Each box targets specific K-12 grades.

DRI cycles boxes out after 3-5 years to help students and teachers stay up-to-date. The STEM education team works with DRI’s in-house research scientists to develop the curricula.

MacDonald-Williams wants to expand the program’s offerings by covering more energy topics and constructing new boxes for high school classes.

Teachers can reserve boxes on DRI’s website.

Jose Davila IV is a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.