FAQ: Registering to vote on Election Day 2024 in Nevada

Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections in Nevada on Tuesday, November 5, KUNR answers three key questions about registering to vote on Election Day.

1. Can I register to vote on Election Day? What documents do I need to have with me?

Yes. Nevada has “Same Day Registration” where you may register to vote or update your voter information at a polling location in person on Election Day. To complete the registration process, you must present a current, valid Nevada driver’s license, Nevada identification card, or tribal identification card to the election official at the polling location. You also must provide proof of residency if your address is different from that stated on your identification card.

Visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website for a list of documents that qualify as proof of residency (such as a paycheck or income tax return) and to view the requirements needed for a tribal identification card to fulfill the voter registration requirements.

2. Who is eligible to register to vote?

To register to vote, you need to:

Be a U.S. citizen and be 18 years old by Election Day. You can pre-register to vote if you are 17 years old.



Provide proof of identification and residency (as described above).



Be a resident of Nevada for at least 30 days prior to the election.



Not have been declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

Nevada residents who are not currently incarcerated are eligible to vote. Upon release from prison, your voting rights are automatically restored, including if you are on parole or probation.

If you are currently houseless, you can still register to vote if you meet the other eligibility requirements. You must identify where you lay your head as a place of residence, such as a street corner or park. If you don’t have a residence address, you can give a description, such as "the corner outside the County Complex on 9th and Wells.” The location must be described with sufficient specificity to allow the county clerk to assign the location to a precinct.

If you are unhoused in Washoe County, you can also use the Washoe County Cares Campus as a mailing address.

If you recently moved to Nevada and don’t have a Nevada driver’s license or Nevada ID card yet, you will not be able to same-day register to vote. You must have a valid Nevada Driver’s license or ID card.

3. How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

You can verify your voter registration status on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website when you fill in key voter registration information. In this same portal you can also view your voting history, polling locations, elected officials and sample ballots in English or Spanish.

Voter registration resources:

Voter registration information is available from the Washoe County Registrar of Voters.

Information on how to register the same day you vote is available on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

You can verify your voter registration status on the Nevada Secretary of State’s website.

The Nevada Independent’s Election FAQ includes Nevada-specific voting information on topics including voter registration and when election results will be available.

For voting information in Spanish, KUNR media partner Factchequeado provides voter registration and voting process information on the Electopedia website.

This story is produced as part of KUNR's participation in the America Amplified Elections 2024 initiative.