Tribal resources reopen amid federal government shutdown

The Inter-Tribal Council of Nevada’s (ITCN’s) Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program has reopened. The money is available through October, according to a press release from ITCN. It’s from recovery funds from the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service that weren’t spent during the last fiscal year.

The program currently serves 531 families , with breastfeeding support, food assistance, and nutrition education.

“We’re relieved to reopen our doors and continue supporting the families who depend on WIC,” said Blanca Plascencia-Reyna, ITCN WIC program director. “Our team worked tirelessly to ensure a smooth restart. However, the uncertainty around future funding remains deeply concerning — not just for ITCN, but for WIC agencies across the nation.”

The council thanked Nevada’s two Democratic senators for their advocacy and outreach to the federal department.

ITCN says they haven’t received any details about the White House’s announcement that tariff revenue would be used to sustain WIC programs temporarily.

The state’s WIC program is also still operating without disruptions due to the federal government shutdown, according to a press release from Nevada WIC.

“Ensuring uninterrupted food benefits and program support for pregnant women, new mothers, infants and children is our main priority and Nevadans should continue to redeem their food benefits and attend clinic visits," said Blanca Ayala, Nevada WIC program director.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is also reinstating more than 25 employees who were furloughed due to the federal government shutdown.

Chairman Steven Wadsworth said in a message posted on the tribe’s website that the furloughs were lifted from all the impacted departments. Those include the museum and visitors center, parks and recreation, and higher education support.