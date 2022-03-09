KUNR Today: New startup accelerators in Nevada, Washoe Co. to revisit controversial election item

Nevada aims to boost entrepreneurship with new startup accelerators in Reno, Las Vegas

By Kaleb Roedel

Nevada is increasing its efforts to boost entrepreneurship and give small businesses and startups across the state better access to capital.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Tuesday that Gener8tor, a national startup accelerator, is opening operations in both Reno and Las Vegas. Its goal will be to accelerate and invest in at least 10 small businesses and startups each year.

Sisolak says the accelerators will not only help diversify the state’s economy but also give founders from disadvantaged backgrounds more opportunities to level the playing field.

“We’re excited about this as another tool in the toolbox to help startups that otherwise don’t have access to the mentoring and don’t have access to the venture capital,” Sisolak said.

Startups that are accepted will receive $100,000 from Gener8tor and the Nevada State Small Business Credit Initiative to grow their companies.

Heller, Lee among Republicans to enter Nevada governor race

By The Associated Press

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller is among Republicans who have made their campaigns for governor official. The former U.S. congressman and Nevada secretary of state filed his candidacy papers Tuesday in Carson City. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee filed his documents, and Las Vegas real estate investor Barak Zilberberg, former Elko-area mine employee Gary Evertsen and Air Force veteran Tom Heck also filed.

Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, investor Guy Nohra and Gardnerville surgeon Fred Simon also are expected to enter the race. Democratic incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak filed paperwork Monday to seek a second term.

Washoe County will revisit controversial election item

By Gustavo Sagrero

Washoe County commissioners will consider a controversial agenda item that could change the way people vote in local elections. Republican Commissioner Jeanne Herman had proposed replacing electronic ballots with paper ballots and putting the National Guard at polling places, but it was pulled from the agenda last month.

On Tuesday, County Manager Eric Brown explained why:

“The chair and vice chair asked for a legal, financial and operational review of the items on the resolution that is underway. We were not able to complete that in time for posting for this week’s agenda,” he said.

Washoe County commissioners will consider Herman’s proposal on March 22.

Homes for sale in Reno-Sparks are available for less than a week on average

By Gustavo Sagrero

The median price for a single-family home in Reno-Sparks has slightly backed off from its record last month. The latest report from the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors shows that number now sits at around $560,000.

Houses aren’t staying on the market long, either. The association says that, on average, homes are available for five days before they’re sold.

Disproportionate rate of women and girls of color go missing in America

By Emma Gibson, Mountain West News Bureau

A recent congressional hearing discussed the disproportionate rate of women and girls of color who go missing in the U.S. About 40 percent of missing women and girls in 2020 were people of color, according to a U.S. House committee, and, yet, they make up a much smaller percentage of the population.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty heads her nation’s sexual assault prevention group. She says 911 calls need to be modernized on the Navajo Nation, which is about the size of West Virginia. When you need help, you have to call the nation’s dispatcher.

“Just like right now, we’re having challenges with the wind or any type of weather-related [events], if that number is wiped out, then that just delays, so there’s no 911 on Navajo Nation,” said Crotty.

Crotty says a lack of standard addresses in rural areas also adds to the problem. She also thinks it’s taking the federal government a long time to establish a multi-agency commission to address the missing and murdered Indigenous people’s crisis.

Tahoe Fire will continue prescribed burns through winter

By Gustavo Sagrero

The Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team will ramp up its prescribed burn efforts over the next few days, which means more smoke in the region. The team will have seven burns going around the Lake Tahoe area this week. They’ll be burning piles of vegetation and understory burning, which clears the shrubs and ground cover.

Some of the fires may be going for a few days. The cooler temperatures and precipitation during the winter season make it an ideal time for land managers to get rid of forest fire fuels.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.