Danell Wilson-Perlman brings female entrepreneurs back to her home country of South Africa for an immersion program that connects them with other female…
A women's entrepreneurial development center recently launched in Reno. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business Weekly has the…
For many, entrepreneurship can be a difficult process. Now, imagine trying to start a business in a foreign country. In Reno, some Latina business owners…
One Reno startup is making it possible for patients to convert their smartphone into a stethoscope in order to allow a doctor to remotely listen to their…
Female entrepreneurship is on the rise globally. And with the female-founded software company CAEK moving its headquarters to Reno this year, the topic is…
Alex Ellison is the Executive Envisioner for the New Entrepreneurship Program or NewE. This educational program is based out of Carson City High School…
Next month, a software company called CAEK, pronounced "cake," will be moving its headquarters to downtown Reno where they expect to hire 150 new…
Libraries across the country are taking on new roles in today’s digital age. In Washoe County, libraries are offering programs like Startup School.When we…
This is the second year for a series of meetings called 'Law on Tap' at the Depot Craft Brewery and Distillery in Reno. Here, local entrepreneurs can…
The Ozmen Center for Entrepreneurship at the University of Nevada, Reno, is launching its Women’s Initiative. Reno Public Radio’s Natalie Van Hoozer has…