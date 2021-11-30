-
Federal agencies spend a lot of time and money fighting increasingly extreme wildfires, but have limited resources for prescribed burns. Public-private partnerships can help. This year, the nonprofit Nature Conservancy partnered with the Forest Service and others to help burn and thin more than 150 acres of public lands in Idaho. Other, similar programs are cropping up all around the West.
-
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
-
Here are your morning news headlines for Monday, May 24, 2021.'Ghost Gun' Ban, New Education Funding Plan Move Past Legislative DeadlineBy Paul…
-
With this past winter storm, prescribed burn season is ramping up in Northern Nevada and throughout the Sierra. With the rise of catastrophic wildfire…
-
A recent study says the American West should be doing more prescribed burns to keep forests healthy and to help lessen the impacts of wildfires across our…
-
The 35-day government shutdown in late December and January halted federal wildfire preparations throughout the country. For the Sierra Nevada, KUNR found…
-
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently declared a state of emergency and called on the National Guard to speed up forest management ahead of the…