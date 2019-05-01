Related Program: 
KUNR Public Radio: Local News Feed

Homeless Youth Hit Hard By Reno Housing Crunch

By 22 minutes ago
  • The Eddy House is a drop-in center for homeless youth and is located in Reno.
    The Eddy House is a drop-in center for homeless youth and is located in Reno.
    Anh Gray

Tech companies moving in and creating a housing crunch is a familiar story in California. But it’s happening in Nevada too. With companies like Tesla operating in Reno now, locals say they’re getting priced out, and homeless youth are bearing the brunt. KUNR's Anh Gray has more.

The Eddy House is a cozy residential home in downtown Reno that’s been converted to a drop-in center for homeless youth. The facility has only been open for a few minutes and there’s already almost a dozen people there. They’re all being encouraged to participate in the morning’s workshop on renting an apartment. 

24-year-old Brian, who we’re identifying only by his first name to protect his privacy, says he was homeless in Reno for two years.

"Being caught out there, you see what’s going on there at night. Yeah, it’s not the place be, man," Brian said. "That’s one thing I could say: it’s not the place."

Brian says the Eddy House helped him get off the streets. It’s a program-intensive center, meaning it offers an array of support services and teaches life skills, like finding a job or a place to live. They currently serve nearly 700 homeless youth between the ages of 12 and 24 in Washoe County.

Executive Director Michele Gehr says the lack of affordable housing is making the problem of youth homelessness worse.

"They have no previous address; they don’t have a long enough work history; they don’t have a rental or credit history," Gehr explained. "It’s impossible, and without those support systems, you’re going to see an increase in homelessness, and youth homelessness, in particular.

The Reno Housing Authority provides federally subsidized housing for low-income people but priority is usually given to seniors, veterans and people with disabilities. The wait list has more than 3,000 individuals and families on it.

There’s also no overnight shelter specifically for young people in Reno, so many end up on the streets at night. Gehr says the shelters that are available are dangerous.

"They are preyed upon by adult homeless, and so they really try to avoid the adult homeless," Gehr said. "They have reported to us that they feel unsafe at the adult shelter."

The Eddy House plans to relocate to a 16,000-square-foot building near downtown by next fall. The new facility will have the capacity to offer overnight shelter beds to more than 50 homeless youth.

This story was produced in partnership with the California Report by KQED.

Tags: 
youth homelessness
eddy house
affordable housing crisis
Reno Housing Authority

Related Content

Average Apartment Rents In Reno And Sparks Spike

By & Rob Sabo Jul 28, 2018

The overall average rent for apartments in the Reno/Sparks area now sits above $1,300. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View reports.

Amid Rising Rents In Washoe, More Seniors Are Struggling

By May 7, 2018
Anh Gray

More than a third of Washoe County residents are 50 years or older. Across the country, the aging population is experiencing unprecedented growth. A recent report from the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies found the nation is unprepared to meet the housing needs for seniors. Reno Public Radio’s Anh Gray explores how the lack of affordable housing in Northern Nevada is impacting low-income seniors in particular.

Washoe County Health Ranking Takes A Dive

By Mar 14, 2018

 

Where you live impacts your health. That’s according to a new report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation that ranks the overall health of counties across the nation. The Washoe County Health District unveiled the findings for the region this week. Our reporter Anh Gray was there and talks with Nevada health care policy expert John Packham to learn more.

 

 