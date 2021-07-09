Updates: Beckwourth Complex Fire

8:58 p.m. | July 9, 2021

The Plumas County Sheriff's Office is reporting on Facebook that officials have downgraded evacuation orders for residents living south of Highway 70 between Beckwourth-Genesee Road and the Plumas/Lassen County line. They are asking residents to be prepared to leave.

All other evacuations remain in place for the Beckwourth Complex Fire. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office personnel have contacted all residents in the Rancho Haven and North Red Rock area and advised them of the evacuation. Deputies will remain in the areas through the night.

The Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District is reporting on Twitter that the evacuation center at Hug High school is closed because of no attendance. If you need help, contact the America Red Cross at 800-733-2767.

The fire is estimated at 38,000 and is 9 percent contained.

5:47 p.m. | July 9, 2021

Washoe County fire officials have issued a mandatory evacuation for residents living in the Red Rock, Rancho Haven and Flanagan Flats communities north of the Nevada-California state line.

The Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, has grown significantly this afternoon, with the blaze crossing Highway 395 shortly before 4 p.m.

Residents are being asked to evacuate by going south on Red Rock Road. People and small animals can evacuate to Hug High School, and the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is open to accommodate large animals.

In Lassen County, the sheriff’s office has initiated evacuations for residents living north and south of Doyle Grade along Highway 395 South to Red Rock Road on the west side of Highway 395.

Fire officials are not calling for evacuations in Cold Springs or the North Valleys of Reno.

The most recent estimates show the Beckwourth Complex Fire has, so far, burned more than 24,000 acres and is 11 percent contained.

Douglas County officials have confirmed two wildfires burning north of Jacks Valley Road. There are no evacuations at this time, but emergency management officials are asking residents to remain alert. Jacks Valley is closed at the elementary school and Genoa.