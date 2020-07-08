Updates: The Numbers Fire South Of Gardnerville

5:47 p.m. | July 8, 2020

The Numbers Fire is 5 percent contained and its size is estimated at roughly 20,000 acres. Three structures have been lost and 37 outbuildings. The cause of the fire remains unknown and multiple local, state and federal agencies are on scene.

4:18 p.m. | July 8, 2020

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page released this statement regarding concerns earlier on Wednesday that the Numbers Fire could impact Lyon County:

Smith Valley Fire Protection District reports that the fire is looking much better and that the fire behavior is more favorable this afternoon [Wednesday]. SVFPD reports that the threat to Lyon County is much diminished from this morning. Lyon County will continue to monitor the fire and keep you informed of any changes.

1:28 p.m. | July 8, 2020

Douglas County reported that Highway 395 has been cleared by NDOT and is safe for the public to travel. Drivers are reminded that they should still be careful on the road and drive slowly. In addition, drivers should also be aware of firefighters and equipment along the highway.

The road had previously been closed due to safety precautions and guard rail damage from the Numbers Fire.

12:24 p.m. | July 8, 2020

The Bureau of Land Management has reported that firefighters have gained five percent containment on the Numbers Fire, burning near Gardnerville. The agency estimates the fire has burned about 18,000 acres.

Most evacuations on the #NumbersFire have been lifted, except Pinenut 2 Road, East of Out Our Way.

395 remains closed between State Route 208 to Riverview Dr. in Douglas County.

NDOT has been replacing the burned wooden guardrail posts there so the highway will be safe once fire conditions allow. Highway updates can be found online at nvroads.com.

Residents are reminded to be careful when driving through the fire area as crews and equipment are still working on or near roadways.

Anyone who was traveling on Hwy 395 between Ridge View and Holbrook Junction on Monday, around 6:30-7:30pm is asked to email 2020firetips@gmail.com with whatever information you have.

Crews are monitoring the region to try and learn where the path of the fire will go. Smith Valley Fire Protection District is advising that there is a risk the Numbers Fire could spread to Lyon County in the Smith Valley/Wellington area. The fire may reach Red Canyon or Little Burbank Canyon later today. Lyon County Emergency Management will provide updated information as it becomes available. If

Due to COVID-19, Lyon County will not be able to open shelters in the event of evacuation. Citizens in the Upper Colony Road area are urged to plan ahead and consider making arrangements to stay in motels or with friends or family not in the area of the fire.

8:00 a.m. | July 8, 2020

The Bureau of Land Management reported Wednesday morning that firefighters have gained five percent containment on the Numbers Fire, burning near Gardnerville.

The agency said the fire has burned 18,000 acres.

Evacuation orders for Blue Bird and Out our Way area are being lifted, according to the BLM.

8:22 p.m. | July 7, 2020

Evacuations have been lifted for two areas affected by the Numbers Fire. Douglas County officials say people living in the Pine View Estates and Bodie Flat areas can return home.

Evacuations are still in effect for the Out Our Way Area and Blue Bird and Lena Way.

Residents of Pine View Estates and Bodie Flat will need to show an ID before they are allowed back into their homes.

A spokesperson for Douglas County advises people to be very careful on US 395. Drive slowly because fire crews and equipment will be on the road.

Firefighters are expecting winds to die down after 9 pm Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning but unfortunately pick up again Wednesday afternoon.

Residents should remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and have an evacuation plan.

The Numbers Fire started Monday evening and has burned 18,000 acres of Pinion Pine and Juniper trees south of Gardnerville in Douglas County.

5:30 p.m. | July 7, 2020

The Numbers Fire in Gardnerville has expanded to 18,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

Western Nevada will by impacted by smoke Tuesday night and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Reno.

Areas such as Gardnerville, Minden, Carson City, Yerington, Smith Valley, Schurz and Hawthorne are likely to experience periods of poor air quality and visibility under three miles Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Officials advise those who are sensitive to smoke to avoid extensive exposure and close the windows before going to sleep Tuesday night.

2:00 p.m. | July 7, 2020

The Numbers Fire in Gardnerville has expanded to 7,500 acres and zero percent contained.

Road closures remain in place, including 395, which is closed at Riverview and SR208. Pinenut is also closed at Arroyo, but residents can come and go with ID, according to Douglas County officials.

Evacuations have not been lifted for any of the evacuation locations. Once again, those are Pine View Estates, Bodie Flat, Out our Way area, Blue Bird and Lena Way.

Douglas County officials are asking people to stay away from the Power Dam area.

East Fork Professional Firefighters say the Numbers Fire was three fires that burned into one, and that arson investigators are on scene, but the cause of the fire has not been determined, according to KOLO 8. KOLO 8 also reported that smoke from the Numbers Fire is reducing air quality in Carson Valley.

10:36 a.m. | July 7, 2020

Douglas County said Tuesday morning that the Numbers Fire in Gardnerville has expanded to roughly 5,000 acres, with zero percent containment.

County officials confirmed that one structure and 10 outbuildings have been lost. All evacuation orders and road closures remain in effect.

NV Energy is working to restore power in the area, according to the County.

8:45 a.m. | July 7, 2020

The Bureau of Land Management has updated the amount of acres burned by Gardnerville's Numbers Fire to 4,500. Progress on building containment lines around the burn area remain at zero percent.

8:25 a.m. | July 7, 2020

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that it has approved the use of federal funding to assist Nevada in firefighting efforts against the Numbers Fire.

FEMA said the grants provide funding for up to 75% of eligible firefighting costs.

6:40 a.m. | July 7, 2020

One home and 10 outbuildings have been burned by the Numbers Fire, East Fork Fire officials told KOLO-TV.

The station reported Tuesday morning that the fire has spread to about 5,000 acres, and 350 structures are threatened. Fire officials said firefighters haven't been able to build containment lines around the burn area.

Officials said the firefighters' goal on Tuesday is to defend any threatened structures.

5:00 a.m. | July 7, 2020

Evacuation orders remain in effect on Tuesday morning for Pine View Estates, Bodie Flat and Out our Way area.

Douglas County officials said the number of evacuation centers has grown:

Carson Valley Inn

Address: 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-9711

Holiday Inn Express

Address: 1659 NV-88, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-7500

Douglas County Fairgrounds

Livestock and Domestic Pets

Pinenut Rd, Gardnerville, NV 89410

U.S. 395 at Riverside Drive and S.R. 208, as well as Pinenut Road at Arroyo Drive remain closed. Douglas County officials said it estimates the fire has grown to 2,500 acres.

10:43 p.m. | July 6, 2020

The Numbers Fire is burning in the Pine Nuts, specifically in the Pine View area of Gardnerville. According to the Douglas County Facebook page, the fire has consumed more than 2,500 acres.

Officials say reverse 911 notifications have gone out for most of the eastern part of the Valley and the Pine Nuts. They are asking residents to stay aware overnight and to respond to Search and Rescue as well as the members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Evacuations include:

Pine View Estates

Bodie Flat

Out our Way Area

The Carson Valley Inn has been established as an evacuation site for anyone needing a place to stay due to the fire. Because of the pandemic, Douglas County will not be opening the Community and Senior Center at this time.

Carson Valley Inn:

Address: 1627 U.S. Hwy 395 N, Minden, NV 89423

Phone: (775) 782-9711

Current road closures include 395, which is closed at Riverview and SR208. Pinenut is also closed at Arroyo. Agencies ask people to stay clear of these roads.

Agencies responding, include Carson City Fire, Tahoe-Douglas Fire, Central Lyon, Storey County, Reno, Incline Village, the U.S. Forest Service and CalFire.