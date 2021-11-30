Adam Laxalt

-
KUNR Today: Blockchains withdraws Innovation Zones proposal, Poll shows Nevada Dems with narrow leadHere are the morning news headlines for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.Nevada tech company asks to withdraw 'Innovation Zones' planBy The Associated PressReno bus…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.Barton Health Reopens Some Services In South Lake TahoeBy Lucia StarbuckWith…
-
Here are the local morning news headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.COVID-19 Cases Ticking Down, But Metrics Still High In NevadaBy Lucia…
-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.Severe Drought Threatening Livelihood Of Region’s Ranchers And FarmersBy Nate…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, June 8, 2021.GOP Chair Expects Former Nevada AG Laxalt To Run For SenateBy The Associated…
-
Republican leaders in Nevada say they are all in on re-electing President Donald Trump to a second term. Party officials threw their full support behind…
-
About 200 people went to the GOP viewing party to wait for Tuesday's midterm election results at the Grand Sierra Resort. Republican Gubernatorial…
-
Over the past few weeks, KUNR has been airing interviews with several candidates for political office across the state. However, there are a few voices…
-
The results of the race for Nevada’s open U.S. Senate seat will reach beyond the state itself. That’s why many big names in politics are traveling to the…
-
With two weeks until the 2018 midterm election, KUNR has not yet been able to schedule interviews with some of the most prominent members of the GOP…