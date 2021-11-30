-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Monday, June 14, 2021.California Governor Signs Orders To Roll Back Virus RulesBy The Associated…
UPDATE:A measure that would ban bump stocks and allow county governments to pass stricter gun control laws has cleared its first legislative hurdle.An…
Nevada's new Democratic Governor, Steve Sisolak, is calling on lawmakers to increase funding for public schools, protect the Affordable Care Act, and pass…
Doctors nationwide have been weighing in on the gun control debate with #ThisIsOurLane on social media. They're responding to a recent tweet from the…
With just three weeks until the primary, Nevada’s top Democratic candidates for governor met in Las Vegas Monday night for the first gubernatorial debate…
Thousands of students, teachers and parents took to the streets of downtown Reno this weekend to demand stricter gun control laws. As Reno Public Radio’s…
Students across the nation participated in a national school walkout Wednesday. The protests were aimed at pressing lawmakers to take action against gun…
Last November, Nevada voters approved Question 1, an initiative that requires all private firearm sales and transfers to undergo background checks,…
Nevada's Democratic US Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, is calling on Congress to take up gun control in the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting.On a rare…
Voters have narrowly approved an initiative to tighten gun background checks in Nevada.Supporters of the initiative, "Question 1" on the ballot, say they…