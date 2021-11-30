-
Governor Steve Sisolak declared a state or emergency to deal with the spread of coronavirus in Nevada on Thursday night. Health officials have identified…
In Nevada, there have been no cases of the coronavirus, but in California there have been eight confirmed cases. Public health officials in the Silver…
Recognizing the youth mental health crisis in the Mountain West, some states are debating bills that address the problem from both inside and outside of...
Nearly 40 hospitals in the Mountain West are being penalized for having high rates of infections, patient injuries or other complications from hospital...
Electric scooters can be a cheaper, more convenient alternative to getting around in cities. You don’t have to pay for parking or sit behind cars in...
Hospitals and clinics are federally required to provide language assistance services for individuals who speak or understand limited English. However, a…
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees approved multiple lesson plans this week for the revised high school sexual education curriculum.…
Community members in Reno gathered this week at a local school to look over a proposed sexual education curriculum for high school students. KUNR’s…
Renown Health is investing $650,000 for a new health and addiction center in Reno. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View…
Although Reno is the 87th largest city in the nation, it ranks 37th in terms of the health of its residents.Reno Public Radio’s Noah Glick reports.A new…