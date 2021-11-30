-
This week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak approved new redistricting maps for the state after they were passed by lawmakers during a brief special session.…
Ten years ago, when Colorado College first conducted the Conservation in the West Poll , 48 percent of respondents said yes, climate change is a problem...
Democratic hopefuls have made attempts to reach out to Spanish-speaking communities, but voters in Northern Nevada have said candidates are not doing…
As Nevadans get ready to caucus this weekend, the nation should be paying attention. That’s because unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, where the first caucus…
PLAN, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada put together a rally honoring first time Latino Voters in Reno. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano checked it…