Latinx Community

Latinos face high rates of COVID-19 and diabetes. But one community clinic in Reno is seeing sharp decreases in patient numbers, deepening the risk for people with chronic illnesses.
As Nevadans get ready to caucus this weekend, the nation should be paying attention. That’s because unlike Iowa and New Hampshire, where the first caucus…
The Latino and Hispanic population is the largest ethnic minority group in the United States. But many of their stories are left out of the historical…
KUNR's bilingual student reporter Andrew Mendez has been looking into the unique obstacles Latinx students may face when they enter college. Along with…
Nearly one in five students at the University of Nevada, Reno identifies as Latinx. Latinx is a gender-neutral term for Latino. Often, these students are…
Editor’s note (9-27-19): Since this article was published, the University of Nevada, Reno has provided new language abour the Latinx dorm wing. According…
As the Reno Aces wrap up their season, KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano sat down with Emily Jaenson, the team’s general manager and the only female GM in Triple-A…