nevada tourism

Two states in the Mountain West have some of the country’s highest unemployment rates, including Nevada, which tops the nation. Nevada’s unemployment rate…
It’s well known that the landscape around Reno was once filled with working farms and ranches. And as the tourism industry developed, some ranch owners…
Nevada could gather more than $1 billion from the marijuana industry by 2024, according to an industry group's recent economic analysis. KUNR contributor…
Increased tourism and the tax money associated with it was one of the top arguments for legalizing recreational cannabis. But how have other states dealt…
Tourism is Nevada’s largest industry, making up nearly 30 percent of total state employment and bringing in more than $3 billion in tax revenue.But most…