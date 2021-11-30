-
Sheriff’s deputies in Washoe County, Nev., responded to two fentanyl overdoses in a 12-hour span earlier this month.In one case, a baby who was exposed to…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, June 10, 2021.Median Sale Prices For Reno/Sparks Homes On The RiseBy Isaac HoopsHousing…
-
Governor Brian Sandoval will be hosting a two-day drug abuse prevention summit in Las Vegas later this week to explore solutions to curb the growing…
-
Gov. Brian Sandoval and nearly two dozen experts gathered in Carson City on Tuesday to examine the prescription drug epidemic that’s sweeping Nevada. Last…
-
A Reno doctor and eight others were indicted for an alleged drug ring this week involving the illicit sale of prescription painkillers like oxycodone. The…
-
A Reno doctor and other defendants in an alleged drug ring have been formally charged. Reno Public Radio’s Marcus Lavergne has more.Daniel Bogden, U.S.…
-
In the last month, there have been more than 50 opioid overdoses in Sacramento and Yolo Counties, including 13 deaths, according to the Sacramento Bee.…