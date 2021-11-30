-
KUNR is adding a few new plaques to the shelf for 2018.Our series on the lack of affordable housing in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, Priced Out,…
-
The KUNR news team has earned three 2019 regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association, or RTDNA.Our series Priced…
-
There are more than 100 motels in Reno alone. For some, they’re links to the city’s unique past as a gaming mecca. Others see them as hotbeds of criminal…
-
As part of our Priced Out series, KUNR has been speaking with everyday people impacted by rising housing costs in the area. One of those people is Rachel…
-
The recent rise in housing costs is lucrative for those who rent or sell homes in Northern Nevada. But for other residents, the threads of stability are…
-
Among the people hit hardest by Reno's affordable housing crunch are the city's lowest income residents. Rising rents are often pushing people out of…
-
The housing crunch is being felt across Northern Nevada, but up in Tahoe, the community faces a unique set of challenges. Seventy-eight percent of the…
-
Nearly a third of the households in the Truckee Meadows are considered either very low or extremely low income. That’s according to a report created by…
-
Over the past several weeks, KUNR has been reporting on the affordable housing crunch in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra. Today, we speak to a man…
-
For our series, Priced Out: The Housing Crunch, our reporters have been speaking to several developers. And some have pointed out one potential reason for…