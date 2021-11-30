-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Aug. 9, 2021.Realtors Mark Inventory Increase In Reno-Sparks, Prices Hold SteadyBy Paul…
This story was powered by America Amplified , a public radio initiative. A surge of out-of-staters are fleeing major cities and purchasing homes in...
Two states in the Mountain West have banned real estate agents from holding open houses to help stem the spread of COVID-19.Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made…
April Poley is a broker and real estate agent in Gillette, Wyoming. Lately she's been getting a lot of her potential clients through a business called...
The Truckee City Council is increasing the in-lieu housing fee for developers. KUNR contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View has the…
Reno's median home price has jumped, according to a recently release October report by the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors. KUNR contributor Kaleb…
A local development official says the low amount of Class A office space available is becoming an obstacle. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern…
Existing home sales in Sparks are up...by a lot. That's according to a monthly report from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors.Our contributor Brook…
A nearly one-acre urban farm in downtown Reno is looking for a new home after its lease expired. Reno Public Radio’s Julia Ritchey has more.For the last…
The iconic Harrah family estate in south Reno, known as Rancharrah, has been sold to developers. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss reports that the deal…