There are only four days left in Nevada's 81st legislative session, and lawmakers are scrambling to get bills out of the door and onto the governor's…
Nevada could gather more than $1 billion from the marijuana industry by 2024, according to an industry group's recent economic analysis. KUNR contributor…
Sales tax revenues in Nevada are up, partly thanks to recreational pot. We sat down with Bill Anderson, executive director of the Nevada Department of…
Recreational marijuana dispensaries around Nevada raked in an estimated $3-5 million in sales over the recent Independence Day weekend. But less than two…
Recreational marijuana sales officially kicked off July 1 in Nevada. But what exactly does a retail cannabis brand look like?Reno Public Radio’s Noah…
A district court judge in Carson City has granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the state of Nevada from issuing distribution licenses for…
By legalizing recreational marijuana, Nevada voters have opened up the door for new businesses eager to serve this growing market.But as Reno Public…
Nevadans will soon be able to purchase recreational marijuana legally in Nevada. This poses a dramatic shift in the relationship between cannabis and law…
Beginning July 1, Nevadans will have the ability to legally purchase recreational marijuana for the first time. But as that industry prepares to ramp up…
The Nevada department of taxation Monday approved temporary regulations that open the door for marijuana establishments to begin selling recreational pot…