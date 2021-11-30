-
Miles driven in the U.S. plummeted remarkably in the middle of March — dropping by 30% in a single week. Now driving is slowly resuming, a trend that began before stay-at-home orders were lifted.
Drivers traveling through Northern Nevada have long complained about Reno’s Spaghetti Bowl, the point where Interstate 80 meets with US Highway 395. The…
If you have been walking around lately you may have heard a new voice at some crosswalks in Reno telling you when it’s safe to cross. It’s the new…
Last year, motor vehicle deaths were up 8 percent nationwide. The National Safety Council estimates that 38,300 people died on U.S. roads and 4.4 million…
Almost 2,500 warrants will be eligible for forgiveness by the Reno Municipal Court starting next week. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Billman reports. For…
There will be lane closures south of the Spaghetti Bowl on Interstate 580 in Reno beginning Sunday. Reno Public Radio's Michelle Bliss has details.Over…