AB191 could address workplace abuse, job insecurity for Nevada grad workers

Assembly Bill 191 seeks to expand collective bargaining rights to certain professional employees of the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE).

Graduate student workers in Nevada’s public universities say this bill could help them fight for fair pay and protection against work mistreatment.

The bill was presented to a legislative committee on government affairs Tuesday, and is sponsored by assemblymember Natha Anderson.

Currently these groups are among the largest group of public employees in Nevada who do not have the right to collectively bargain, Anderson said.

Collective bargaining policies for NSHE employees are governed by the Board of Regents, meaning any discussion or changes must be agendized at a meeting, which has led to requests for updates being ignored.

“ AB191 clarifies bargaining units must have a majority approval of the employees and clarifies there must be different bargaining units between a supervisor and other personnel,” Anderson said.

The bill would move these policies under state law to ensure that employees’ bargaining rights are recognized and protected, rather than left to the discretion of university administrators.

To form a bargaining unit, a majority of employees must approve its creation, and supervisors and non-supervisors must be in separate units to prevent conflicts of interest.

Graduate assistants would be able to form their own bargaining unit if they organize and request recognition.

AB191 would not alter Nevada’s status as a right-to-work state and any bargaining agreements that require state funding or legislative action must still be approved by the Nevada Legislature and the Governor before they can take effect. This ensures that while faculty and graduate workers gain the right to negotiate, the state maintains control over budgetary decisions.

During Tuesday’s committee hearing, graduate student workers and their supporters from across the state showed their support for the bill both in person and over the phone.

“Between Las Vegas and Nevada[Carson] was about 100 people, ” said Assembly Member Venicia Considine.

Those who were able to testify cited unsafe working conditions, lack of job security, and inadequate pay.

The collective, which operates under the name Nevada Graduate Student Workers (NGSW) say university administrators have refused to recognize their efforts, despite a supermajority of student workers having signed union authorization cards.

NGSW held press conferences in Reno and Las Vegas, in January, urging the university to recognize the union and begin collective bargaining.

Manuel Holguin JR / KUNR Keely Rodriguez, a PhD student in chemistry at UNR, testifies in support of AB191.

Keely Rodriguez, a PhD student at UNR, said the NGSW has support from legislators, including assembly members Erica Roth, Fabian Doñate and Selena La Rue Hatch.

“Either almost, or all, I'm pretty sure all Democratic legislators have either signed on to a letter that went to the university administration to ask them to recognize our union,” Rodriguez said .

But Rodriguez said that the university has not been responsive to their push for union recognition.

After the letter was sent, graduate workers were able to meet with Chancellor Patty Charlton in a statewide meeting.

The university did not acknowledge their push for collective bargaining but instead, emphasized existing resources, such as human resources and Title IX, as the proper channels for addressing workplace issues.

But Rodriguez and other graduate workers argue that these systems serve to protect the institution rather than employees.

“We have that idea, not just because we've had those experiences, but we've also witnessed our coworkers' experiences when they've gone ahead and attempted to report certain things to no avail,” Rodriguez said .

Rodriguez provided her own testimony during the hearing where she shared that her journey as a graduate student has been more difficult than anticipated.

”While working at UNR, I've had to switch research labs twice due to unprofessional, manipulative, and sometimes dangerous working environments created by my supervisors,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said she also witnessed colleagues being held back from graduating, despite fulfilling all their requirements.

Many other grad student workers provided similar testimonies.

“Sometimes when we look at the language, it’s language,” Anderson said. “But when we get to hear from others and the impact that language has, it becomes a reality.”

