KUNR earns several awards for local journalism in 2021
KUNR receives four Regional Murrow Awards
The Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards are decided by judges for the Radio Television Digital News Association, and the contest honors “outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.” Here are the categories KUNR won in the small market radio division for work aired and published in 2021.
- Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for our KUNR Youth Media program. The program is a special partnership with the Washoe County School District (WCSD) to train the next generation of journalists. In 2021, our student reporters included: Wesley Kaopio, Kathleen Leslie, Janelle Olisea, Fiona Perreault, Kendall Richter, Nick Stewart, Avery Thunder, and May Wells. The instructor is Robert Zorn, who teaches video production, photography and journalism at the Academy of Arts, Careers and Technology in Reno. At KUNR, Lucia Starbuck is program coordinator, Jayden Perez and David Isaacson were our digital producers, Crystal Willis is digital editor and Michelle Billman is managing editor. The program receives support from the WCSD Work-Based Learning Programs, facilitated by the Career and Technical Education Department, as well as Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
- Continuing Coverage category for KUNR’s 2021 wildfire coverage. KUNR provided extensive coverage of multiple wildfires in Northeastern California, including the Caldor, Dixie, and Beckwourth Complex fires. Our coverage included breaking news updates on air and online regarding evacuations, damage, weather, and firefighting resources, along with in-depth features to capture the stories and reflections of those impacted or displaced by climate change. KUNR’s lead reporter on this coverage was Lucia Starbuck, a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project. Contributors included: Paul Boger, Noah Glick, Danna O’Connor, and Michele Ravera. Our digital editor overseeing multiple live blogs was Crystal Willis, and our managing editor was Michelle Billman.
- News Documentary category for A Year in the Pandemic, an hour long documentary marking the first anniversary of the arrival of COVID-19 in Northern Nevada. For this special project, KUNR also published a detailed timeline and a photo essay. Our documentary hosts and lead reporters were Anh Gray and Lucia Starbuck. Jayden Perez and Natalie Van Hoozer contributed to this special. Yunyi Dai created an original illustration for the special. Olivia Ali and Jayden Perez were digital producers. Noah Glick provided technical support. Michelle Billman and Crystal Willis were co-managing editors.
- Overall Excellence category for KUNR’s 2021 broadcast and digital content in partnership with Noticiero Móvil. Our award submission included this content:
- An excerpt from KUNR’s A Year in the Pandemic hour long documentary.
- A feature by Kaleb Roedel examining rising childcare needs.
- A powerful look at the damage caused by the Beckwourth Complex Fire reported by Lucia Starbuck.
- A StoryCorps-style interview between KUNR Youth Media alumni Janelle Olisea and her English teacher Mr. Greg Burge, produced by Anh Gray.
- A feature in English and Spanish breaking down the differences among the terms Latino, Latinx, and Hispanic, produced by María Palma in partnership with Noticiero Móvil.
- A solutions journalism story in English and Spanish exploring a unique effort to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to Latinos and Spanish speakers, produced by Natalie Van Hoozer in partnership with Noticiero Móvil.