Content guide: Explore KUNR reporting by topic

Over the past five months, KUNR has collected almost 50 community responses to a survey asking: What questions or story ideas do you have about Northern Nevada for the reporting team at KUNR Public Radio?

KUNR staff shared this survey at in-person events, as well as digitally on KUNR’s website and social media. Below is a breakdown of the main themes that community members expressed the most interest in and links to KUNR’s reporting on those topics:



Politics

KUNR offers Purple Politics Nevada, the station’s monthly politics show hosted by democracy reporter Lucia Starbuck. The name refers to the fact that the state isn’t blue or red — it’s both.

Maria Palma / KUNR Public Radio KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck (right) moderated a discussion with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about Nevada politics and the 2024 election during KUNR’s 60th Anniversary event at Reno Little Theater in Reno, Nev., on Oct. 10, 2023.

Season 2 returned in October 2023 and will follow Nevada politics and the 2024 election. Each month, Starbuck will speak with candidates running for office, policymakers seeking change, and Nevada voters about the issues that matter the most to them.

New episodes air on the second or third Friday of the month and are available online in the “Purple Politics Nevada” section of the website.

Additional local politics reporting from the KUNR news team is available in the “Politics & Policy” section of KUNR.org. This area of the website also includes local investigative reporting from KUNR’s Bert Johnson related to political extremism.

Education

Jose Davila IV reports on K-12 education for KUNR as a Report For America corps member. He focuses on Latino students and families in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra and reports bilingually in both English and Spanish.

Read all of KUNR’s education coverage in the “Education” section of KUNR.org.

Environment

Jennifer Kent / University of Nevada, Reno KUNR and Mountain West News Bureau reporter Kaleb Roedel (right) interviews researcher Sudeep Chandra about aquatic invasive species while on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

Kaleb Roedel is KUNR’s reporter for the Mountain West News Bureau, a partnership of public media stations that serve Nevada, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming. He frequently covers stories related to environmental and climate issues in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

KUNR also partners with the Mick Hitchcock, Ph.D., Project for Visualizing Science housed in the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno to offer science-related reporting internships at KUNR.

The “Energy & Environment” section of KUNR.org features all of the station’s climate and environment-related reporting.



Indigenous communities

KUNR’s Maria Palma is the station’s underserved communities reporter, covering stories impacting Northern Nevada’s Indigenous and Latino communities. KUNR’s Kaleb Roedel and other reporters in the Mountain West News Bureau network also cover stories related to Indigenous communities.

Explore KUNR’s coverage of Indigenous communities on KUNR.org.



Spanish-language and Latino communities

Natalie Van Hoozer / KUNR Public Radio KUNR reporter María Palma interviews a community member at Fiesta on Wells, an annual street festival, in Reno, Nev., in 2021.

The majority of KUNR’s news team is bilingual in English and Spanish, allowing the station to offer reporting and hosting bilingually.

In addition to creating content for broadcast and online, community members can sign up for Tu Voz, the station’s Spanish-language news service via WhatsApp.

The “En Español” section of KUNR.org features all of the station’s Spanish-language reporting and additional information to sign up for the Tu Voz WhatsApp newsletter.

If you have questions or story ideas that you’d like to share with the KUNR reporting team, please fill out this short Google Form in English or Spanish; your responses will help inform our coverage.

You can listen to KUNR on the air at 88.7 FM in the Reno area. Visit our “Find your Frequency” page for information about how to listen to KUNR in other parts of Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra.

For more stories from the KUNR newsroom, visit our “Local Stories” section.

