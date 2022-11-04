City of Reno partners with Telemundo Reno in an effort to engage with the Hispanic community

Su Reno En Un Minuto is a new, weekly Spanish-language segment from the City of Reno, produced in partnership with Telemundo Reno , that will help inform the Latino community about events and services.

Each episode features a guest, such as representatives from the fire department or the police department, who will provide tips and information.

“We are extending that initiative now that Telemundo is coming to Reno, to let the Latino community know about some services they probably don’t know exist,” said J. Diego Zarazúa, public communications specialist for inclusive communications at the City of Reno.

Su Reno En Un Minuto episodes can be viewed through the city’s official social networks, and will soon air as part of Telemundo Reno’s television programming.

Other bilingual efforts

The Latino community represents 24 percent of Reno residents, according to the latest census data . That’s why, for the past few years, the city has been actively working on initiatives that connect with the Spanish-speaking community.

In 2017, the city announced a bilingual communication plan, which included the creation of a Spanish-language Facebook page , the launch of television and radio commercials, and the strengthening of its Spanish-language website .

Zarazúa says this is probably the year that has had the most Latino presence at city hall.

“I received a comment from somebody that has been here a long time, and this person said it’s really a unique year because this is the year where he saw the most Latino faces here at the City of Reno,” said Zarazúa.

Another bilingual effort is the twice-weekly radio program Nuestro Reno on Juan 101.7 , produced in partnership with radio host and community influencer Juan Briones.

The segment airs the first and third Wednesday of each month at noon to promote initiatives, raise awareness of city services and inspire community involvement.