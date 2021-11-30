-
Here are the local news headlines for the morning of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.Nevada Reports 1,552 Additional COVID Cases, 21 More DeathsBy The Associated…
-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 28, 2021.Indoor Mask Mandates Return Under CDC’s Latest RecommendationsBy Paul…
-
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak placed a statewide eviction moratorium more than a year ago in an effort to keep people housed during the pandemic. That…
-
A large group of outbreak specialists say there’s been a problematic silencing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during this pandemic.
-
The move came without much warning. “We were stunned,” Dr. Christine Hahn, the Idaho State epidemiologist, told the radio show Idaho Matters .
-
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds the rise of STDs nationwide broke a new record for the fifth consecutive year.…
-
An infectious disease testing laboratory in Reno was the first to spot the correlation between sick residents and cucumbers tainted with bacteria, an…