Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak placed a statewide eviction moratorium more than a year ago in an effort to keep people housed during the pandemic. That…
A new study suggests smoke from wildfires is more dangerous than other air pollutants for asthma patients. Researchers looked at six years of data in and…
Lee en español.This week, Gov. Steve Sisolak extended the state’s eviction moratorium until mid-October. Right after that announcement, the Trump…
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds the rise of STDs nationwide broke a new record for the fifth consecutive year.…
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a list of the most drug-resistant illnesses in the country. The bacterial STD, gonorrhea, is on…
The Centers for Disease Control is giving Nevada nearly $940,000 to increase adult immunizations across the state.The money will go to the state's…