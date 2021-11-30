LasVegasShooting

-
After a shooter killed dozens of people during a country music concert in Las Vegas this month, media reports began detailing the timeline and possible…
-
In the aftermath of the Las Vegas shooting more than a week ago, there’s been an increased demand for counseling services at the University of Nevada,…
-
A student at Truckee Meadows Community College is one of the victims who was killed during the Las Vegas shooting Sunday. Our News Director Michelle…
-
Hundreds of students gathered at the University of Nevada, Reno last night for a vigil. It was held in honor of those hurt or killed in Las Vegas Sunday,…
-
People are slowly starting to get back to the Las Vegas Strip, after Sunday night's mass shooting. And stories are beginning to trickle out about how…
-
Mourners gathered in downtown Reno, Monday night to hold a vigil for the 59 people killed and more than 500 injured during Sunday's mass shooting in Las…
-
After a mass shooting during a country music concert in Las Vegas left dozens dead and hundreds more injured, the community is left to come together to…
-
Nevadans woke up this morning to hear that the nation’s deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history took place in their state. And within hours, a…