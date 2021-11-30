-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021.Nevada Minimum Wage Raises To $8.75 On July 1 Under 2019 LawBy The Associated…
As minimum wage goes up, suicide rates go down. That’s according to a new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.The study…
A recent report looking at the best states to work in doesn't show the Mountain West in a particularly good light. Only one state in our region ranked in…
A measure requiring some employers in the state to provide paid sick leave is one step closer to becoming law in Nevada. At the same time, lawmakers in…
Nevada's new Democratic Governor, Steve Sisolak, is calling on lawmakers to increase funding for public schools, protect the Affordable Care Act, and pass…
Nevada lawmakers are gearing up for what could be a long, partisan battle over increasing the state’s minimum wage. If enacted, Assembly Bill 175 would…
Democratic leaders in the Nevada Legislature are wasting no time in setting a progressive agenda. Typically, lawmakers use the start of a new session to…
The Office of the Labor Commissioner announced Friday that Nevada's minimum wage will remain unchanged for the next fiscal year. Currently, Nevada's…