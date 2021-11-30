-
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Friday, July 30, 2021.COVID-19 Spike In Hospitalizations, Deaths Prompt Tough New ActionBy Nate…
The Reno-Sparks Tribal Health Center was the first to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for tribal members in northern Nevada, alongside some of the…
This Saturday, July 14, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony joins with the Nevada Museum of Art to celebrate Native American art, culture, community and…
Reno's month-long Artown Festival is winding down. There are plenty of events this weekend and then on Monday evening, a huge celebration of Native…
Johni Bill is a member of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony who just opened her own salon called Alluring Beauty in Sparks. Colony spokeswoman Stacey Montooth…
In the class of 2015, more than 18 thousand graduated from medical schools across the U.S., but only 20 were American Indian or Alaskan Native. And at the…
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack in chair of the White House Rural Council. He’s leading a national initiative on rural opioid…
U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack addressed the opioid epidemic in rural areas during a stop in Reno yesterday. Reno Public Radio's Anh…
For the first time this year, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosted their Great Basin Native American Cultural Fair as part of Artown.The event included…
Like many Native American tribes across the country, the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is in a critical state of language loss. Only a handful of colony…