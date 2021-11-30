-
This story is part of the Mountain West News Bureau’s “After The Sun Goes Down” series. Listen to the full series at KUNC.org.The hike from the abandoned…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Wednesday, July 7, 2021.Washoe County Reports Second Delta COVID-19 DeathBy Lucia StarbuckWashoe…
KUNR Today: Interior Sec. Addresses Indian Boarding School History, Regional Unemployment Rates VaryHere are your local news headlines for the morning of Tuesday, June 22, 2021.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Addresses The Troubled History Of Boarding…
Here are your local news headlines for the morning of Thursday, Mar. 4, 2021.More Than 14 Percent Of Nevadans Have Received First COVID-19 ShotBy Lucia…
Read in English.Cada vez que Linda Eben Jones ve una vara, recuerda al profesor que le pegaba todas las mañanas, dejando marcas rojas en sus piernas.El…
Lee en español.Every time Linda Eben Jones looks at a yardstick, she remembers the teacher who would strike her each morning, leaving red welts on the…
Every school strives to give its students an education, but many have additional goals beyond just academics. In this segment of “Time & Place,” historian…
The Stewart Indian School in Carson City opened in 1890 with the goal of assimilating Native American children. Many of the early children who attended…
The Stewart Indian School in Carson City opened in 1890. Like similar schools across the country, the original goal was to assimilate Native American…
In what is believed to be a first, a University of Nevada, Reno professor was recently named one of the 105 Presidential Early Career Award recipients for…