Stories from the KUNR newsroom and regional partners related to the 2024 elections
2024 Nevada Primary Live Blog: Find your nearest polling site
Nevada’s primary election is Tuesday, June 11.
This live blog is a space for Nevada-based updates throughout Election Day from KUNR reporters on the ground in northern Nevada, as well as results as they become available.
Browse resources from the KUNR newsroom and around the state below:
- Visit KUNR’s 2024 election coverage for additional context about the Nevada Primary.
- Visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website to find your nearest polling center.
- Visit the Washoe County Registrar of Voters’ website to view poll center wait times.
- Visit the Nevada Secretary of State’s website to check the status of your mail ballot.
- Visit The Nevada Independent’s website, a media partner of KUNR, for a comprehensive primary election guide.