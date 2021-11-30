Latino issues

-
Latinos face high rates of COVID-19 and diabetes. But one community clinic in Reno is seeing sharp decreases in patient numbers, deepening the risk for people with chronic illnesses.
Democratic hopefuls have made attempts to reach out to Spanish-speaking communities, but voters in Northern Nevada have said candidates are not doing…
The Latino and Hispanic population is the largest ethnic minority group in the United States. But many of their stories are left out of the historical…
PLAN, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada put together a rally honoring first time Latino Voters in Reno. KUNR’s Stephanie Serrano checked it…
After past differences, the Reno/Sparks and Latino business chambers are merging. Our contributor Kaleb Roedel of the Northern Nevada Business View…
With continued uncertainty about the future of the Deferred Action of Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, a community art project recently stopped…
Una iglesia en Reno llevó a cabo un foro junto con fuerzas de seguridad y organizaciones locales de la comunidad para conversar sobre temas de inmigración…
A Reno church held a forum this week in partnership with local law enforcement and community organizations to cover topics for immigrants and refugees.…
Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has released a small business resource guide in both English and Spanish. KUNR reporter Natalie Van Hoozer has more. Cortez…
Democrats and Republicans in Washoe County have employed different methods of engaging with Latino voters this election season, and we'll soon see how…