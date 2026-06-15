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Reporting from the Rainforest

Graphic by Autumn Novotny
/
KUNR

Reporting from the Rainforest

Hear student journalists’ sound rich science stories from the rainforest.

KUNR Public Radio collaborated with the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science at the Reynolds School of Journalism to support student journalists on a reporting trip to La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica. Students gained hands-on experience pitching, collecting sound, writing, voicing and producing under deadline from KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck.

Explore stories from the rainforest produced by student journalists below: