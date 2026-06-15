Reporting from the Rainforest

KUNR Public Radio collaborated with the Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science at the Reynolds School of Journalism to support student journalists on a reporting trip to La Selva Biological Station in Costa Rica. Students gained hands-on experience pitching, collecting sound, writing, voicing and producing under deadline from KUNR political reporter Lucia Starbuck.
Explore stories from the rainforest produced by student journalists below:
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Abejones de mayo, also known as May Beetles, signify the start of the rainy season in Costa Rica. Their species pollinate plants, aerate soil and serve as prey for other animals. However, their population has been declining because of reasons like light pollution.